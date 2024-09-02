Paranormal activity to be discussed and examined at conference in Warwick

By Oliver Williams
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 14:16 BST
A conference on the paranormal with leading speakers will take place in Warwick this month.

The event will take place at the Warwick Unitarian Chapel in High Street on Saturday September 28 from 10am to 4pm.

Tickets cost £15 per person and will be available on the door.

Internationally respected speakers will be presenting their latest research.

A poster for the event. Image supplied.

Prof Rob Gandy will examine the subject of Haunted Roads and the many and varied ghosts and apparitions reported on them around the country.

Dr Mark Fox will examine reports and experiences related to life after death.

And Alan Murdie will travel down from Scotland to present his latest research into ghosts of phantom ladies.

Conference organiser David Taylor said: "This promises to be an exciting event, with highly respected experts in their fields presenting the latest research.

"It will give an opportunity for people to come together and share their experiences and interest in the paranormal."

For more information email [email protected]

