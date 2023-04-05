Register
Community-spirited residents in the Warwick district honoured by Warwickshire High Sheriff

Residents from the Warwick district have been recognised for their dedication to the community.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST

David Kelham, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff held an event at Warwick’s Old Shire Hall on April 4 to recognise individuals and organisations, nominated by the public, working to make Warwickshire the best it can be.

34 individuals were honoured, including: Josh Turner from Warwick School who fundraised for charities to help buy two ambulances for Ukraine; Mandy Littlejohn for her tireless work in keeping Warwick beautiful; and Alison Insley, a volunteer firefighter from Kenilworth.

Some of the award winners from Warwick with the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire David Kelham. Photo by Warwick Town CouncilSome of the award winners from Warwick with the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire David Kelham. Photo by Warwick Town Council
Reflecting on the awards, David said: “The number of wonderful people – paid public servants or volunteers – who do so much to keep Warwickshire working is awe inspiring.

"No matter how much time I spent out and about, I have been conscious from the beginning that I could not possibly meet or thank all who go above and beyond and so I asked for nominations from the public, through the High Sheriff Website and from organisations as I went around and have been stunned with the response.”

"This reception in the old heart of the county town is a chance to say thank you to as many people as I could with a High Sheriff Award certificate.”

Here is the full list of award recipients:

Alex Pearson, community champion at Morrisons in Leamington, with the High Sheriff of Warwickshire David Kelham. Photo suppliedAlex Pearson, community champion at Morrisons in Leamington, with the High Sheriff of Warwickshire David Kelham. Photo supplied
Alex Pearson, community champion at Morrisons in Leamington, with the High Sheriff of Warwickshire David Kelham. Photo supplied

~ Mohamed Sahib – Nuneaton – Invaluable Community Work

~ John Ison, Bedworth – Working in the Nook, Bedworth and the community

~ Alex Pearson, Leamington – from Morrisons supporting Grassroots

~ Susan Verne, Leamington – Grassroots - work with women

~ Ian Malins, Warwickshire Search & Rescue – Dedication and work with WARKSAR

~ Mandy Littlejohn – Tireless work in keeping Warwick beautiful

~ Unlocking Warwick – Community interest group providing engagement and entertainment for Warwick residents

~ Susan Watkins (Sioux) – Community work, food parcels, environment

~ Back & 4th Community Transport Volunteers

~ Alison Insley – Volunteer firefighter

~ Helen Aris – Supporting Ukraine visitors

~ Elizabeth McKenna – Community champions Wellesbourne Div

~ Heather and Paul Dowler – Community champions Wellesbourne Div

~ Sue Chambers – Volunteer assisting bereaved people

~ Rebecca Thomas, Rugby – Youth Worker at Bradby Club

~ Gill Fletcher, Warwick – Work with young students from WAG

~ Barbara Jean Scott – Volunteer at Warwickshire Magistrates

~ Kay Greene – A pivotal role in the development and advancement of community palliative and end of life services in Warwickshire

~ Robert Satchwell – Cadet Youth leader at Bedworth

~ James Walker – Regimental Sergeant and support for Warwick Remembrance Parade

~ Jeff Worthington, Warwick – Peer support at Veterans Contact Point

~ Dr Townsend – commitment to the community

~ Ms Kristy Marshall – Community development worker

~ WWF Volunteers in Rugby

~ Alyn Peach, Bedworth – Caretaker for Race Leys Infant School and reading volunteer

~ Nigel Shanahan, Leamington – Founder and funder Make Good Grow - supports charities and community groups

~ Trevor & Lindsey Langley – Community work in Warwickshire

~ Sheena Jones – Officiated at thousands of ceremonies in Warwickshire

~ Paula Thompson, Nuneaton – Local welfare team helping thousands of residents

~ Barnaby Briggs – fire officer serving communities

~ Stuart Palmer – Chief archaeologist who discovered a major rescue of medieval village in Burton Dassett

~ Josh Turner, Warwick School – Fundraised for charities and bought two ambulances for Ukraine

~ Debbie Woodliffe, Stratford – Community work with Meon Vale

~ Dharma Raj Rai, Nuneaton – Work with Gurkha British Veterans

