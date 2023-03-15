Community urged to support street food festival in aid of charity set up in memory of a Warwick paratrooper

They are hoping the community will rally behind the event.

A street food festival is taking place in Warwick next weekend, which will be raising money for a charity set up in memory of a Warwick paratrooper.

The event, which will be taking place in the Cape Road Industrial Estate in Cattell Road, has been organised by the team at Fitness Worx (FXW) and supported by other businesses on the estate.

A street food festival is taking place Warwick to help raise money for charity. Pictured is Beki Vallance with two of the team members from Fitness Worx. Photo by Mike Baker

Matt Gibson, from Fitness Worx, said: “We wanted to host an event that would raise some money for a local charity, and highlight some local businesses whilst giving the local community something to look forward to.

"We have so many incredible street food vendors in Warwickshire, so we wanted to help showcase some local talent.”

The event will be taking place on March 24 from 6pm to 10pm.

Matt said: "This is a community event, so we’d love the local community to get behind us.

“Our chosen charity is 353, a deserving local charity delivering long-term support to a variety of military charities, soldiers and their families.”

Sandi Lewis from 353 said: “353 was created in memory of Private Conrad Lewis who became the 353rd soldier to lose his life in the Afghanistan war.

"If there were two things Conrad loved the most, it was the gym and good food. So to be able to bring these two things together and support members of the military community in the process, couldn’t be more perfect.

“It’s great to see local businesses from the town where Conrad grew up coming together to support us.

"We’re so humbled and thankful to FXW for supporting us, but a big thank you also goes out to all the other businesses who are supporting this event, many of whom have a personal connection to 353 and Conrad’s family.”

Beki Vallance, of Beki’s Brownies, added: “We are so excited to be part of the first ever charity street food event with FXW Warwick.

"Raising money for an incredible cause, one that is close to my heart but also giving some fabulous local street food vendors the opportunity to showcase their delicious food.

“Times are hard at the moment for charities and the hospitality industry, so creating an event that supports both is really wonderful.”