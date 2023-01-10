Commuter highlights traffic 'nightmare' during gas leak repairs in Leamington

Stephen Heath travelled from Stratford to Leamington every day at around noon between Friday January 6 and Sunday January 8 and says “he was caught up in a disastrous mess of an excuse for traffic management” at the A452/ Myton Road/ Princes Drive island each time.

A commuter who drove into Leamington while work was taking place to repair a gas leak on three days over the weekend has highlighted the ‘traffic nightmare he and other motorists were faced with each time.

Stephen Heath travelled from Stratford to Leamington every day at around noon between Friday January 6 and Sunday January 8 and says “he was caught up in a disastrous mess of an excuse for traffic management” at the A452/ Myton Road/ Princes Drive island each time.

Advertisement

He said it added more time to his journey than it took to travel between the two towns and took photos and recorded a video to highlight the situation.

A452 across River Leam towards Princes Drive-Myton Road island Photo by Stephen Heath

Advertisement

Mr Heath said: “It has clearly been a similar nightmare for many hundreds of other drivers too, including blue light vehicles caught in one of the photos.

“This is far from acceptable and is a clear indication of just how much contempt is put on the ordinary taxpayers by local government all around the country unfairly expecting the general public to put up, shut up and comply as many simply are aware that complaining will be more bother than it's worth as complaints procedures are online and laborious.”

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: "Cadent Gas carried out works to repair a severe leak in the gas main, which runs under the junction of Princes Drive and Myton Road A452/A425.

"A gas leak investigation was initially carried out on December 21.

Advertisement

Looking back along Myton Road towards Morrisons from Princes Drive. Photo by Stephen Heath.

“After identifying the location of the leak, Cadent Gas carried out the essential repair to the gas main and then, so as to not cause further disruption over the Christmas and New Year period at this very traffic sensitive location, reinstated the excavations to an interim standard.

Advertisement

"This interim standard was potentially vulnerable to failure, particularly given recent weather conditions, however, and needed works to fully reinstate the carriageway as soon as possible given the high level of traffic in that area.

"This final, full reinstatement occurred on January 7 and 8."

Advertisement

Princes Drive view towards Lidl on Myton Road. Photo by Stephen Heath.