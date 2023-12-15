Company gets national award for its restoration of Leamington station refreshment room

The award, presented to Centenary Lounge by the National Railway Heritage Awards, recognises outstanding efforts in the restoration and conservation of listed or conservation area railway buildings, emphasising the importance of an ongoing maintenance regime.

A company which specialises in the restoration and preservation of railway heritage has received a national award for breathing new life into the refreshment room at Leamington Station.

The award, presented to Centenary Lounge by the National Railway Heritage Awards, recognises outstanding efforts in the restoration and conservation of listed or conservation area railway buildings, emphasising the importance of an ongoing maintenance regime.

The awards, the sole awards body dedicated to encouraging and rewarding best practices in the re-use, restoration and continued upkeep of railway structures, held its annual presentation event recently at the historic Merchant Taylor’s Hall in London.

Top (L-R) Bill Reeves, Director of Rail at Transport Scotland Aasia Baig, Founder and Managing Director of Centenary Lounge, Tom Higginson, Director Planning at Network Rail, Andy Savage, Chair of the Railway Heritage Trust. Bottom: The award plaque.

Aasia Baig, founder and managing director of Centenary Lounge, said: “The restoration of Leamington Spa’s refreshment room was both hard work and a labour of love. This recognition is immensely important to me as it reflects our commitment to maintaining the authenticity and charm of the railway buildings we undertake.”

Aasia extended her gratitude to Centenary Lounge’s supporters in the railway network, the Railway Heritage Trust, contractors, staff and customers who have been "integral to this incredible journey”.

She said their collective efforts and dedication have played a crucial role in the success of the refreshment room restoration.

