Company gets national award for its restoration of Leamington station refreshment room
and live on Freeview channel 276
A company which specialises in the restoration and preservation of railway heritage has received a national award for breathing new life into the refreshment room at Leamington Station.
The award, presented to Centenary Lounge by the National Railway Heritage Awards, recognises outstanding efforts in the restoration and conservation of listed or conservation area railway buildings, emphasising the importance of an ongoing maintenance regime.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The awards, the sole awards body dedicated to encouraging and rewarding best practices in the re-use, restoration and continued upkeep of railway structures, held its annual presentation event recently at the historic Merchant Taylor’s Hall in London.
Aasia Baig, founder and managing director of Centenary Lounge, said: “The restoration of Leamington Spa’s refreshment room was both hard work and a labour of love. This recognition is immensely important to me as it reflects our commitment to maintaining the authenticity and charm of the railway buildings we undertake.”
Aasia extended her gratitude to Centenary Lounge’s supporters in the railway network, the Railway Heritage Trust, contractors, staff and customers who have been "integral to this incredible journey”.
She said their collective efforts and dedication have played a crucial role in the success of the refreshment room restoration.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Centenary Lounge was also shortlisted for The Southeastern Commercial Restoration Award, for which it was highly commended for its restoration of heritage features and replica signage at Leamington Station.