Competition to name the four Leamington peregrine falcon chicks to launch next week

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust will launch a competition to name the four peregrine falcon chicks which hatched in the nest at Leamington Town Hall recently.

The four chicks - three females and one male - are being well cared for by their parents at the nest in the town hall’s tower.

And they can be watched via web cams online at https://www.warwickshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/peregrine

