Competition to name the four Leamington peregrine falcon chicks to launch next week
Warwickshire Wildlife Trust will launch a competition to name the four peregrine falcon chicks which hatched in the nest at Leamington Town Hall recently.
The four chicks - three females and one male - are being well cared for by their parents at the nest in the town hall’s tower.
And they can be watched via web cams online at https://www.warwickshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/peregrine
The competition will launch on Monday May 27 and the chosen names will be revealed at Peregrine Watch LIVE on Saturday June 8 in Leamington.