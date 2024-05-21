Competition to name the four Leamington peregrine falcon chicks to launch next week

By Oliver Williams
Published 21st May 2024, 14:21 BST
Warwickshire Wildlife Trust will launch a competition to name the four peregrine falcon chicks which hatched in the nest at Leamington Town Hall recently.

The four chicks - three females and one male - are being well cared for by their parents at the nest in the town hall’s tower.

And they can be watched via web cams online at https://www.warwickshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/peregrine

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust will launch a competition to name the four peregrine falcon chicks which hatched at the nest at Leamington Town Hall recently. Picture courtesy of Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.
The competition will launch on Monday May 27 and the chosen names will be revealed at Peregrine Watch LIVE on Saturday June 8 in Leamington.

Visit www.warwickshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/peregrine-chick-naming-competition

