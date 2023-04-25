Interactive Futures – Gateway into Games will have representatives from the ‘Silicon Spa’ cluster of studios including Lab42, Lively – a Keyword Studio, SEGA HARDlight, Sumo Leamington, Third Kind Games and Ubisoft Leamington taking part

Students, their parents, and prospective career changers can discover how to forge a career in one of the UK’s fastest growing industries when the Leamington video games hub opens its doors next month.

Interactive Futures – Gateway into Games is a free one-day event organised by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and Warwick District Council (WDC) in partnership with local games studios taking place at the Royal Spa Centre on Saturday May 13.

The day will be dedicated to inspiring the next generation to take a closer look at the multiple career opportunities and pathways the video games sector has to offer, with representatives from the ‘Silicon Spa’ cluster of studios including Lab42, Lively – a Keyword Studio, SEGA HARDlight, Sumo Leamington, Third Kind Games and Ubisoft Leamington all taking part.

Interactive Futures 2019. Picture supplied.

The event is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of talent into the video game industry and building on the larger scale Interactive Futures showcase event held in Warwickshire since the inaugural event in 2019.

It builds on the area’s reputation as being home to one of the largest video game development clusters outside of London with around 3,000 people employed locally in the sector.

Kimberley Fraser-Bell, strategy and commissioning manger for economy and skills at WCC, said: “There are so many great sessions lined up to appeal to anyone interested in a career in this exciting sector.

“The video games sector is a crucial part of the Warwickshire economy and offers incredibly rewarding careers due to the variety of opportunities and skills required. This is why we want parents to join as well to find out more.

“We are really fortunate that so many of the video games studios in our area are willing to give their time to take part in this event and I know it will be great fun for everyone attending.”

Those wishing to attend are asked to register for their free ticket by visiting interactive-futures.com.

