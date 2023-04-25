Myton Hospices is chosen charity for Leamington Half Marathon 2023 in June

The event is taking place for the fifth time since it launched in 2018.

The Leamington Half Marathon. Picture by Mike Baker.

The organisers of the Leamington Half Marathon have announced a new charity partner for this year’s event.

The event on Sunday June 25 is taking place for the fifth time since it launched in 2018.

And the event’s new charity partner is the Myton Hospices.

Runners will have the option to enter the race for free by committing to fundraising £100 for The Myton Hospices, and a portion of the profits from the race will be donated directly to the charity to help fund the continued support of their patients and families.

Natalie Walker, events manager for The Myton Hospices said: “We are delighted to be the new charity partner for the 2023 Leamington Spa Half Marathon. “This year we need to raise £10.5 million to continue providing our services free of charge, to do this we rely on donations and support from our local communities.

"We would like to say a big thank you to Raceways Events CIC for choosing us and we would encourage all our running supporters to sign up to take part. We look forward to seeing you all on the day.”

The event is organised by Raceways Events, a community interest company which also organises of the Alcester 10K and Redditch Kingfisher 10K.

The aim of the event is to involve the community as much as possible through sponsorship, volunteer groups and businesses.

As with all of Raceways’ events, there will be a children’s 1km fun run which is free to enter.

Sam Taylor, Events Manager for Raceways, said “We are so happy to be able to support The Myton Hospices as our charity partner in 2023. The palliative care work they do is so important, allowing patients and their families the dignity to live well towards the end of their life, meeting their needs and helping them have the death that they want, while supporting their loved ones throughout.

"At Raceways Events, we strongly believe in supporting local communities, and couldn’t think of a better charity to team up with to help people through the most difficult moments of their lives.”

Entries are now open.