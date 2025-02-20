Concern over 'record numbers' of parking fines issued by Warwick District Council

Concern has been raised over “record numbers” of parking fines issued by Warwick District Council – despite it providing a cash boost for the authority.

A budget monitoring report, which updates councillors on whether the financial realities are in line with what was budgeted for, showed that the council expected to bring in £79,000 extra parking income this financial year.

That is down from the £108,000 extra predicted in June 2024 but the increase in fines dished out as a result of the parking service undergoing "an alignment" has persisted, despite being "expected to stabilise".

Former leader Councillor Andrew Day (Con, Bishop’s Tachbrook) raised the issue at a recent meeting of the district’s cabinet, albeit accepting that the data was somewhat outdated and could look different when quarter three figures are released.

Parking sign.

“It is a cause for concern,” he said.

“If that is going on, we want to better understand why the penalty charges are continuing.

“Is that the nature of the way our car parks are set up?

"Is it the charges?

" What are members of the public doing, are they misunderstanding the way the arrangements work?

"Is it something with the new parking apps? “It can cause quite a lot of angst among residents if they are getting these charges, it is something we would like to see reduced, not continue at the level it is.”

Portfolio holder for neighbourhood Councillor Will Roberts (Green, Leamington Willes) oversees off-street parking and said the issue would be considered as part of an upcoming review.

“We don’t want to see them this high but our wardens are in the car parks and when people don’t pay for their parking or park across the lines, they are doing their job,” he said.

“It is a difficult one because we don’t want to see them go up, we want to see them come down with people using the car parks properly, but yes, I do take on your point.”