Concerned councillors admit defeat and pass controversial Leamington housing plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reluctant councillors resigned themselves to approving a long-running and controversial housing application in Leamington despite ongoing concern over road access.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick District Council’s planning committee said yes to a reserved matters application – one that brings forward detailed plans – for 185 homes to the south of Chesterton Gardens, Leamington.

It followed developer AC Lloyd’s successful appeal to the Planning Inspectorate, overturning the council's decision to say no to outline permission – consent that dealt with the principle of putting homes there and the proposed highways access – back in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That meant councillors could not factor in their feeling that an extra access road should be provided with highways authority Warwickshire County Council, the statutory consultees and experts on the matter, raising no objection.

The outline of the site south of Chesterton Gardens in Leamington where AC LLoyd wants to build 185 houses.

It is one part of a patch of land earmarked for 500 homes with the potential for a new access to be factored into any future proposals but that was not enough to allay the fears of more than 100 objectors, including local MP Matt Western (Lab, Warwick & Leamington).

The potential for flooding and impact on wildlife were among a litany of concerns raised, some of which councillors picked up on, asking officers – the council’s employed professionals – whether they could be reasons for refusal.

The council’s report explained how the primary access is from Brimstone End, feeding into a road that runs from north to south and splinters off to link up all of the homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “The layout on the final plans has been subject to a Road Safety Audit to ensure that all aspects are safe and would not result in any harm to highway safety.”

It also notes provision for bus stops, at which point the potential second access is discussed.

“It is noted that this would come into effect at the time the remainder of the allocation (rest of the housing) is delivered and the second access provided adjacent to Campion School,” it reads.

“The layout has been designed to provide for an appropriate link at the time this access is brought forward to ensure that the site is fully connected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor James Kennedy (Green, Kenilworth Park Hill) noted how the outline application had not only been allowed but that the council had costs awarded against it for refusing permission in 2021.

“We were declared to be unreasonable, despite the fact all of us thought, in line with what some of the objectors had said, that the access was dangerous and unsuitable,” he said.

“We cannot reopen that case despite all of the objections and my continued feeling that this is unreasonable.”

Councillor Bill Gifford (Lib Dem, Leamington Milverton) accepted that the site had been “contentious over the years”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “I am sure most of us would like to see an extra road but highways don’t think it is necessary for this part of the development.

“It seems to me that if we were to refuse this, we would almost certainly lose any appeal and we would pay costs unless we come up with a really good planning reason which no one has suggested.

“Despite the weight of objections, I can see no alternative but to approve this application.”

It was approved by all bar one councillor present – Councillor Lara Cron (Green, Kenilworth Park Hill) voted against – alongside an extra condition over safety measures in relation to a flood attenuation pond and a note to support a county council request that oak trees are planted as part of the landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another outline application for this site remains open and due to be heard by a planning inspector in November.

If granted, that would give the developer a fresh three-year window to come forward with another layout.

It remains to be seen whether that is utilised or dropped now both parts of this application have been approved.