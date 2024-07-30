Concerns grow for missing man who was thought to be in Leamington yesterday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a missing man who was thought to be in Leamington yesterday (Monday July 29).

On behalf of Derbyshire Police, Warwickshire Police have shared an appeal to help find Michael, 21, from Alvaston.

He was last seen at his home at 11am on Sunday (July 28).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police are growing increasingly concerned about missing 21-year-old Alvaston man Michael who was thought to be in Leamington on Monday July 29.

He is believed to have left on his bike and is known to cycle long distances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael is described as white, with dark brown hair that comes past his ears, and he has a short beard.

He may be wearing a red Adidas cap, a light brown jumper, light brown shorts, black socks pulled up to his shins and black Adidas trainers.

He wears a black G-Shock watch on his left wrist and is thought to be carrying a grey and black rucksack.

If you have seen Michael, or know where he may be, please contact Derbyshire Police via the website https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/, Facebook, X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or by telephone on 101quoting reference 1374 of 28 July.

Update: Police believe that Michael was in the Shipston-on-Stour area of Warwickshire in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday July 30).