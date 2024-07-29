Fundraising appeal launched by Leamington boxing gym after burglar causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraising appeal has been set up following a break-in at a community boxing gym inLeamington at the weekend which has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The owners of Cleary’s Boxing Gym say they feel ‘sickened’ after discovering the burglary on Sunday morning while opening for a regular kids’ class.

Commercial Director Kurt Canavan said: “It was devastating walking in on Sunday for our kids’ class and first thing we saw was the vending machines with both doors hanging off and contents all over the floor.

“It was a sickening feeling as we realised something had happened.

A still image taken from the security camera footage of the burglary which took place at Cleary's Gym.

All the locked internal doors had been kicked off the hinges, every locker and cupboard emptied and ransacked, it was like something you see on TV.”

He added: “Apart from the cash in the vending machine and bits of members’ kit, nothing of huge value has been taken, however the damage is hugely upsetting.

"We have spent months raising money, applying for funding, asking for help from local trades, working day

in, day out ourselves to get the place looking and working amazing for our members.

“Anger doesn’t come close to how we are feeling.

"But we decided not to let the kids down and opened up for the Sunday class.

"While our coaches took the class Edwin Cleary started looking through the CCTV while I contacted the police.

"We’ve taken screen shots of the images and started sharing on our social media and have had a fantastic response, including £200

donation from MSF Solutions in Coventry.”

The non-profit community gym is owned by Edwin Cleary, who trained with Jack Turpin –younger brother of local boxing legend Randolph Turpin - before himself turning professional.

Turpin, who is recognised with a statue in Warwick’s Market Square, went down in British boxing history for his sensational World Title win against the legendary

Sugar Ray Robinson and earning himself the nickname ‘The Leamington Licker.’

Cleary’s has produced some of Leamington’s and Great Britain’s finest fighters over the last 15 years, including Lewis Williams who won gold at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and super featherweight professional champion Danny Quartermaine.

The gym welcomes up to 300 members since moving into its new £100k premises in Whitnash last September following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Facilities include three boxing rings (one championship size), a media suite, small conference room, homework space, lounge area, and showers and changing facilities.