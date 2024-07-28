Video: Leamington boxing gym appeals for help with repairs after burglary

A still image taken from the security camera footage of the burglary which took place at Cleary's Gym.

A Leamington boxing gym has appealed for help with repairs after a burglary in which the offender was filmed on security camera.

At around 5am today (Sunday July 28), the thief broke in to Cleary’s Boxing Gym based in Acre Close, Whitnash.

on its Facebook page the gym has shared the video footage of the hooded and masked offender searching the gym with a torch.

The video can be viewed here https://shorturl.at/9eLTh

And the gym has said: “We had a visitor at 5am this morning.

"The damage that has been caused outweighs the £200 taken.

“If anyone knows this absolute delight of society, please contact us or the police.

“Any locksmiths or carpenters wanting to help us tidy up please contact us.”

Warwickshire Police can be contacted on 101.