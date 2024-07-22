Construction of £9.4m care home between Leamington and Warwick now complete

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction of £9.4m care home between Leamington and Warwick is now complete

The home known as Oakley Grange is in Bishop’s Tachbrook and will provide 66 beds and five care suites.

Stepnell started building work on the care home in January 2023 and completed it in 73 weeks, handing over to Cinnamon Care for fit out two weeks ahead of schedule.

The site, which also has solar panels, will offer facilities that cater for assisted living and specialist dementia care, as well as featuring cinema rooms and private dining and a dedicated therapy room.

According to Cinnamon Care’s website the care home is due to open this month.

James Gant, development director at Cinnamon Care Collection, said: “We are delighted to have completed our fourth project with Stepnell.

"Oakley Grange is a brand-new luxury care home, which will offer premium care facilities that cater for residential and specialist dementia care.

The home known as Oakley Grange is in Bishop’s Tachbrook and will provide 66 beds and five care suites. Photo supplied

"The home boasts lavish and luxurious interiors, superb onsite amenities, and high-class quality hospitality. Oakley Grange offers first-class residential care and dementia care set within a stunning care home environment.

“There were a number of challenges that had to be overcome such as limited access and construction noise management that required careful planning.

"Stepnell’s positive and pro-active attitude throughout the process ensured that another project came in ahead of time. We look forward to working with Stepnell on future projects and to continue to develop our homes.”

Steve Hollins, project manager at Stepnell, added: “This is a project that really highlights our exemplary standards, with a smooth operation that enabled our teams to handover to the client earlier than planned, allowing greater time for fit out and final preparations for its opening.”