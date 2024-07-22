Primary school in Warwick hosts surprise wedding celebration for head of school

By Kirstie Smith
Published 22nd Jul 2024
A primary school in Warwick hosted a surprise wedding celebration last week for its head of school.

Head of School Laura Nicol at Emscote Infant School is due to marry to Jason Cadden, of JC Soccer and former manager of Leamington Brakes, during the summer break.

To mark the occasion the school organised a surprise event for the couple on Wednesday July 17.

The top table at the wedding with Head of School Laura Nicol, Jason Cadden and pupils from Emscote Infant School. Photo by Emscote Infant School.The top table at the wedding with Head of School Laura Nicol, Jason Cadden and pupils from Emscote Infant School. Photo by Emscote Infant School.
The top table at the wedding with Head of School Laura Nicol, Jason Cadden and pupils from Emscote Infant School. Photo by Emscote Infant School.

A spokesperson from the school said: “We held a surprise wedding celebration for the happy couple here in school to help celebrate their upcoming nuptials.

"The children were fabulous in carrying out the ceremony (complete with Haribo rings), singing a special wedding song and cheering the Bride and Groom on in their first dance.

"We followed all of this with a special party lunch and lots of dancing on the playground.

“We’re sure that Mrs Nicol, Mr Cadden, all the staff and children at Emscote will hold this as a special memory for many years to come.”

