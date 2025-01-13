Controversial plan for homes in Barford delayed over gaps in energy statement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A decision on whether to allow a controversial 34-home development in Barford has been put back by a month to check whether it complies with local environmental rules.

Warwick District Council’s planning committee had been due to settle a year-long battle between developers Kendrick Homes and more than 100 objectors - including Barford, Sherbourne and Wasperton Joint Parish Council - over whether to allow the homes to be built on land south of Westham Lane on Tuesday, (January 14).

However, the application has since been withdrawn from the meeting agenda.

According to the planning documents the proposed land for the housing site, which is south of Westham Lane, is currently used as equestrian paddocks.

Controversial plans to build 34 homes in Barford have been withdrawn from this week's Planning meeting.

The amount of houses proposed for the site by the developer Kendrick Homes has also changed twice.

Initially the plans were put forward for 35 homes in 2023, then in the summer of 2024 the plans were reduced down to 33 homes.

But by November 2024, the amount of houses increased to 34 – with 14 being ‘affordable’ housing.

In the application, the developer said: “The site provides a logical infill extension to the village, extending the development completed in recent years by Taylor Wimpey to the east.

"Proposals relate well to the surrounding residential area and will be contained by the by-pass to the western boundary. The scheme has been sensitively designed to respect nearby residential properties whilst ensuring a quality living environment for future residents.”

Despite objections about fears related to traffic, parking, the loss of Barford’s identity, overpopulation and wildlife harms, none of the statutory consultees maintained objections and the district’s planning officers deemed that “the layout demonstrates a high quality scheme which is acceptable in overall terms” with highway safety and capacity concerns “satisfactorily addressed” and required infrastructure set to be secured through legal agreement.

Among the many objections, there were also two comments in support of the plans.

However, one outstanding element is the proposal’s compliance with the council’s Net Zero Carbon Development Plan Document (DPD), which was brought in from May 2024, setting out how “all future development should achieve the net zero carbon standard”.

According to the council’s report, the developers had yet to satisfy two elements – the energy efficiency of the buildings and the amount of “embodied” carbon of the homes, which relates to adequate use of zero or low carbon technologies.

The report acknowledged the energy statement submitted by Kendrick was "not considered to fully comply” but added that officers were “satisfied that the statement as submitted is sufficient to demonstrate the applicant’s commitment to achieving a net zero carbon development” and that the “outstanding factors are minor and can be addressed to fully comply”.

Updates were due to be submitted ahead of this week’s meeting so councillors could make a fully informed decision but the call has now been delayed to the next gathering of the committee, which is due to be held on Tuesday, February 11.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/23/1178.