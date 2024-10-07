Controversial plans to turn former Warwick pub into a home have been withdraw from council meeting
The plans, which also included a separate listed building consent application, were due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee but according to the agenda for tonight’s meeting, the application has been withdrawn.
The reason given in the update report by the council said: “These applications have been withdrawn from the agenda to enable further consideration of the proposed noise attenuation measures.”
More than 230 objections have been made against the plans for the former Grade II Listed Punch Bowl pub in The Butts, which would see it converted to an eight-bed home and remove the 20th century additions.
These new plans were submitted at the end of 2023 – more than 18 months after the last heavily-opposed ones were withdrawn and thrown out by councillors.
Many of the objecting comments said that they valued the site in the community as an asset because of its heritage and as a venue in the town.
Many also wanted to see the building brought back into use as a pub.
There are also eight comments in support of the plans.
Warwick Town Council is one of the many objectors to the plans.
A few months ago, the owners submitted updated designs with minor changes as well as a new noise assessment.
Responding to the new documents, Warwick Town Council maintained its previous objection from May.
It said: “The minor modifications proposed for amendment do not impact our objections already raised.
“Poor air quality from circulating traffic will result in a negative impact on any future residents' amenity.”
In the planning documents, the applicant said that they had been “unable to find anyone willing to lease the premises” and that converting the pub into a home “remains the only option to bring the premises back into use.”
Before the plans were withdrawn, planners at Warwick District Council had recommended to councillors that planning permission should be granted, for both the pub plans and for Listed Building Consent.
It is not yet known when the plans could be put back on an agenda.
To view the application, go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/23/1789.