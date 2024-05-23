Controversial plans to turn former Warwick pub into a home receive more than 200 objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Controversial plans to turn a former pub in Warwick into a home has receieved more than 200 objections.

At the end of 2023, new plans surfaced for the former Punch Bowl pub in The Butts, looking to convert it to an eight-bed home and to remove the 20th century additions to the building.

These new plans came more than 18 months after the last heavily-opposed ones were withdrawn and thrown out by councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Punch Bowl pub in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

In February, The Courier and Weekly News reported that objections were mounting against the plans – with more than 140 lodged on Warwick District Council’s planning portal.

Now, objections to the application have surpassed 200 – with more being submitted by residents and by Warwick Town Council, for reasons including, an “increase in traffic on this already congested, narrow section of road through a busy part of Warwick” and “poor air quality from circulating traffic will result in a negative impact on any future residents' amenity”.

Similar to the previous plans, many of the objecting comments said that they valued the site in the community as an asset because of its heritage and as a venue in the town.

Many also wanted to see the building brought back into use as a pub, but the owners have said this has not been possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 200 objections have been lodged against the plans to turn the former pub into a home. Photo by Mike Baker

There have also been five comments submitted in support of the application.

These comments stated their support for reasons including the site “is currently an eyesore”, that “it is better that it is converted and not just left to crumble” and that the pub as a business was no longer viable.

In September 2020, the owners had to close the pub for the 'foreseeable future' citing the latest Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the government.

A decision on the change of use application was made by planners through delegation and was refused permission on June 17, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 200 objections have been lodged against the plans to turn the former pub into a home. Photo by Mike Baker

The second application – a Listed Building application – which sought a partial demolition of the existing pub building as well as internal and external alterations, was due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning meeting on June 22, 2022.

However, this application was withdrawn from the agenda before the meeting.