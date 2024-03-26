Coroner has opened inquest into death of woman whose body was found in Leamington canal

The body of Rodica Tudor, who was in her 30s, was recovered from the Grand Union Canal off Old Warwick Road at about 8.40am on Wednesday February 28.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Mar 2024, 17:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An inquest into the death of a woman whose body was found in a Leamington canal last month has been opened, Warwickshire Coroner’s Office has confirmed.

The body of Rodica Tudor, who police said was in her 30s, was recovered from the Grand Union Canal off Old Warwick Road at about 8.40am on Wednesday February 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warwickshire Police, who had cordoned off the area of the incident, said later that they were not treating Rodica’s death as suspicious.

The coroner is currently awaiting reports from other parties.

No date has been set for the inquest hearing.

Related topics:LeamingtonWarwickshire Police