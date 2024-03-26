Coroner has opened inquest into death of woman whose body was found in Leamington canal
The body of Rodica Tudor, who was in her 30s, was recovered from the Grand Union Canal off Old Warwick Road at about 8.40am on Wednesday February 28.
An inquest into the death of a woman whose body was found in a Leamington canal last month has been opened, Warwickshire Coroner’s Office has confirmed.
Warwickshire Police, who had cordoned off the area of the incident, said later that they were not treating Rodica’s death as suspicious.
The coroner is currently awaiting reports from other parties.
No date has been set for the inquest hearing.