Coroner has opened inquest into death of woman whose body was found in Leamington canal

An inquest into the death of a woman whose body was found in a Leamington canal last month has been opened, Warwickshire Coroner’s Office has confirmed.

The body of Rodica Tudor, who police said was in her 30s, was recovered from the Grand Union Canal off Old Warwick Road at about 8.40am on Wednesday February 28.

Warwickshire Police, who had cordoned off the area of the incident, said later that they were not treating Rodica’s death as suspicious.

The coroner is currently awaiting reports from other parties.