Support and advice on the current cost of living crisis will be available at a free event in Leamington next week.

Act On Energy, Job Centre Plus, The SYDNI Centre, Brunswick Hub, E.ON Energy, Citizens Advice, Warwick District Council’s Financial Inclusion Team (for council tenants), The Ahmadiyya Community Centre and Warwickshire County Council Libraries will be among the businesses and organisations that will be at the Money Advice Market at the Royal Pump Rooms on Wednesday October 26 from 10am to 2pm.

There will also be free craft activities and refreshments for children.

Stock image.

Advertisement

Warwick District Council has also produced a cost of living support page, which directs residents to the help available to them in the area.

To view this page visit https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/costofliving

Councillor Judy Falp, portfolio holder for safer communities, leisure and environment, said: “With spiralling energy bills, food, and transport costs, we know that many households in our district will be struggling, especially as we head in to the winter months.

Advertisement

"There are so many local organisations that can help, from meal planning and budgeting to advice on energy efficiency improvements at home, so please do come along and get the support you need.”