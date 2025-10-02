Costa drive-thru plan near Warwick cemetery recommended for refusal

Council officers have recommended that plans for a Costa Coffee drive-thru near a cemetery in Warwick should be rejected.

The plans would see the coffee shop and drive-thru built on a patch of land which is located at the junction of Birmingham Road (A425) and Haywood Road.

Applicant, Warwick 27A Limited, said the proposed access to the site would be beyond the junction and further up Haywood Road.

A rendered image of how the new Costa Coffee building could look. Photo submitted within the planning application documents by Warwick 27A Limited

The same applicant submitted similar plans for a Costa drive-thru on the same site in 2021 but this application was withdrawn.

In the design and access statement, it said the site’s design has been ‘improved’ since the previous application.

It said: “This application addresses further aspects of the pre-application responses and the need to provide a design relating to and reflecting the site rather than ‘fitting’ a standard format on the site.

"The proposals are smaller in-built form and hardscaping than previous applications.

The rendered image of how the site will look with the screening plants on the first day. Photo submitted within the planning application documents by Warwick 27A Limited

“The position of the building further reflects the open character of the site through both a ‘pavilion-esque’ design and enhanced landscaping.

“The building is positioned further north / northeast which allows for greater landscaping within the site boundary along the Birmingham Road.

“Setting the building further back from Birmingham Road reflects the residential properties and the open aspect is formed and maintained through to the cemetery wall.

“This proposal seeks to reflect this.

The rendered image of how the site will look with the screening plants after five years. Photo submitted within the planning application documents by Warwick 27A Limited

“These proposals regard the context of the cemetery boundary as being an important influence on the design.

"This as a backdrop is supporting and maintaining the open character alongside the Arboriculture and ecological values. The new proposals allow for this important aspect within the design and layout. Building, car parking and road layout is further away from this boundary than previous applications.”

The latest planning application was initially submitted in 2024 and updated designs and plans were then added in May this year.

In the newest documents, more planting included hedges and trees, have been added around the building plans to add screening – and the applicant also submitted drawings of how the site would look on day one and then five years later.

This followed many concerns and objections being raised by residents about privacy as well as the appearance of the building being next to the cemetery site.

Now, more than 160 objections have been lodged by members of the public with other reasons including: concerns about the increase in traffic, noise levels, light pollution and harming the character and look of the area and town.

Objections were also received from Warwick Town Council, Budbrooke Parish Council and Warwickshire County Council’s arboriculture and landscape teams.

Two holding objections were also submitted by Warwick District Council’s environmental health team and Warwickshire County Council’s highways team.

Six comments were submitted in support of the application.

The plans are due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on Tuesday October 7.

Within the meeting agenda it said the site would have 16 parking spaces, made up of 12 regular spaces, two disabled spaces and two EV charging spaces.

The agenda also added: “The submitted noise survey indicates that the opening hours could be between 6am and 10pm. However, this is not confirmed within the application form.”

Council officers have recommended that the plans be refused at the meeting.

In the reasoning behind this, the officers said: “Officers consider that the principle of development is acceptable and note that the development would be acceptable in terms of drainage, ecological impacts, air quality and sustainability.

"It is also noted that the proposed development would provide additional employment opportunities in the local area.

“However, the site is considered to be harmful to the character and appearance of the area and it has not been demonstrated to the satisfaction of statutory consultees that matters relating to noise impact and the impact on highway safety have been adequately mitigated.

"The provision of employment opportunities is not considered to outweigh the identified harm.”