Leamington weekly market showcasing independent traders and local produce has been extended

The weekly market that takes place in Leamington's Holly Walk has been extended for another six months. Photo supplied by CJ's Events Warwickshire

A weekly market in Leamington which showcases independent traders and local produce has been given an extension.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The market, which has been taking place in the town’s tree-lined Holly Walk since August, has been extended for another six months – taking it through until the end of April 2026.

It was initially given a three-month trial after the success of the ‘Leamington Indie Market’, which took place in the same location on July 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CJ’s Events Warwickshire, which organises the event alongside Warwick District Council, said the “extension follows positive discussions with Warwick District Council and ongoing support from local traders, residents, and visitors who continue to make the market a vibrant part of Leamington's town centre life”.

The market features items from locally produced food and fresh produce to handmade crafts and gifts.

Jamie Probert-Walker, director at CJ's Events Warwickshire, said: “We're thrilled to have received approval for Leamington market to continue for another six months.

"The market has gone from strength to strength since its launch in August, attracting both regular visitors and new faces each week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This extension allows us to keep building on that success while continuing to support local small businesses and the wider community.

"I would like to thank Warwick District Council for their continued support.”

CJ’s Events Warwickshire said the extension will also allow it “to review and develop future plans for the market”.

The market takes place every Friday from 10am to 4pm, with up to 30 traders expected each week through the autumn and winter months.