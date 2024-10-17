Council approves £3.7 million scheme to improve safety on busy Leamington road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwickshire County Council has approved a £3.7 million scheme to improve safety on the busy A452 Europa Way road in and out of Leamington.

The money will be used to improve the roundabout of the Europa Way, Gallows Hill, Harbury Lane and Heathcote Lane.

The council has said: “The scheme is needed following a development in the area, carried out by two developers [Taylor Wimpey Midlands and Bloor Midlands] and which has resulted in around 900 dwellings, a primary school, a local community centre and a 500 vehicle park & ride facility.

“The scheme is to be fully financed by the developers as part of a Section 278 agreement, a section of the Highways Act 1980.

A £3.7 million highway improvement scheme has been approved at the roundabout of the Europa Way, Gallows Hill, Harbury Lane and Heathcote Lane. Credit: Warwickshire County Council

"This allows developers to enter into a legal agreement with the Local Authority to make alterations and improvements to a public highway layout, as part of a planning application.

"The works will be brought forward over the next few years, following full development of the scheme, alongside the broader programme of works in the area.”

Planning permission for the scheme was granted by Warwick District Council with the stipulation that ‘the developers fully finance a roundabout scheme to increase capacity on the highway to safely accommodate the projected increase in traffic volumes’.

The county council will oversee the scheme, which will improve the existing roundabout junction.

The carriageway will be widened to introduce a dual-lane exit onto the northbound Europa Way and a third lane will be constructed on the south side of the roundabout.

A new footpath and cycleway will also be built along with a signalised crossing to further improve safety.

Cllr Peter Butlin, portfolio holder for finance and property said: “We were delighted to approve the addition of the funding to increase the highway’s capacity to

accommodate the increased number of vehicles the development will bring but also to increase the safe options for walking and cycling, making our infrastructure

more sustainable as we move towards our net zero ambitions.”

The county council’s report for this item, titled Developer Funded Section 278 A452 Europa Way - Gallows Hill / Harbury Lane / Heathcote Lane Roundabout, can be found online here https://shorturl.at/nTA7v.