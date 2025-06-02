Council bids farewell to Warwick district’s own 'David Attenborough' after 50 years of service

Warwick District Council has bid farewell to the district’s own 'David Attenborough' after 50 years of service.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green Spaces development officer Jon Holmes retired from his role at the council on Friday May 30.

Starting as an apprentice at the council’s tree nursery, Jon quickly became a passionate advocate for wildlife and conservation, becoming the driving force behind numerous projects including rain gardens, sensory and butterfly gardens, bug hotels, and introducing hundreds of bird boxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Holmes is presented with the Freedom of the District by Warwick District Council chairman, Councillor Naveen Tangri. Photo by Warwick District Council

He also worked on woodland and meadow creation and helped shift the council’s planting schemes to more sustainable, wildlife-friendly approaches.

Jon has been instrumental in the designation of local nature reserves and wildlife sites, ensuring they meet the necessary standards and are properly managed for wildlife. He’s also worked closely with Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and other partners to protect these sites long-term.

A key contributor to the Council’s Biodiversity Action Programme, Jon’s efforts have significantly shaped local nature conservation.

He has worked alongside community groups, schools, and other partners to connect people with nature and provide more opportunities for residents to enjoy green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Holmes being presented with his Long Service Award from Councillor Sidney Syson. Photo by Warwick District Council

Simon Richardson, who has worked alongside Jon in the council’s Green Spaces team for 22 years, said: “Jon has devoted his life to improving the district for the benefit of the public and wildlife.

"He cares passionately that any work is done correctly and for the right reasons.

“His passion has always been improvements for nature and biodiversity, and he was instigating schemes long before other authorities had even thought about them.

"In some respects, he is our David Attenborough, and he will be leaving a legacy for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Holmes receiving the Outstanding Achievement Award from the Heart of England in October 2024. Photo by Warwick District Council

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood, added: “Jon’s passion for protecting wildlife and promoting sustainability has inspired all of us.

"His work has left a lasting impact, and we will continue to build on the legacy he’s helped create.

“I would like to thank Jon for his dedication and commitment over the past 50 years, and wish him a happy and well-earned retirement.”

In addition to the many Green Flag awards that Jon has been instrumental in achieving over the years, he was recently acknowledged with two personal awards: an Outstanding Achievement Award from the Heart of England, and the ‘Freedom of the District’ status awarded by councillors last month.