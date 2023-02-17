Around 40 pupils gathered outside Shire Hall.

Warwickshire County Council has been branded 'disappointing and disrespectful' after ‘snubbing’ Barford school children who were handing over letters against plans for a quarry near their school.

On Wednesday February 15, around 40 pupils from Barford St Peter’s School went to Shire Hall in Warwick to express their concerns regarding the proposed quarry at Wasperton Farm.

Nearly 40 children from Barford St Peter’s School went to Shire Hall to express their concerns regarding the proposed quarry at Wasperton Farm. They were met there, and supported by, Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western (left), Cllr Jan Matecki (right) and Cllr Alan Rhead(middle back). Photo supplied

In January, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) formally accepted that Smiths Concrete’s proposals for the Wasperton Fields site are suitable for consideration in due course.

Outside Shire Hall, the pupils were met and supported by Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, Cllr Jan Matecki and Cllr Alan Rhead.

The pupils stood on the steps and chanted “stop the quarry” and then some of the Year 6 children individually went into Shire Hall to hand their objection letters in to the planning officer.

One of the campaigners who joined the effort said that no one from the council would come out and address the children as a group, despite the pupils wishing to express their concerns directly to the council – and giving the council a week’s notice of their arrival.

Nearly 40 children from Barford St Peter’s School went to Shire Hall to express their concerns regarding the proposed quarry at Wasperton Farm. Photo supplied

One of the letters from a pupil said: “The noise coming out of the digging will be heard from my school and SAT’s are coming up and it will be extremely distracting for us to work for not just my class but every pupil of Barford St Peter's school. So we beg you not to go with plan of starting this digging.

"The noise coming out of the digs will disturb the residents of our village from children to elderly.”

On his Facebook page, MP Matt Western called the council ‘disappointing and disrespectful’ for not having a representative come and meet the pupils handing in the letters despite giving prior notice.

He said: “It was powerful to see such a large number of local school children turn out today outside Warwickshire County Council to voice their opposition to the proposed quarry at Barford.

"These children would be some of those worst affected by the quarry as their primary school sits just 650m away from the site.

"The letters they handed in at the council clearly showed their strength of feeling about these plans.

"However, it was hugely disappointing and disrespectful that a representative from the County Council could not make themselves available to receive the letters directly from the children despite being given a week’s notice of the event.

"I will continue to campaign alongside the residents of Barford to ensure this quarry is not allowed to go ahead and risk the health of locals.”

Responding to the comments, a spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: "As a result of the large volume of comments we are receiving, and to ensure that we can analyse them thoroughly, the public consultation period for the Wasperton Quarry has been extended to February 28.

"We have received responses from some statutory consultees, although not all have yet been submitted.

"To date, we have received over 1,700 comments.