Warwick District Council is continuing with its efforts to aid the recovery of endangered bird populations on St Mary’s Lands in Warwick.

The council said this follows the “positive results from previous trials, which have seen a rise in numbers of ground nesting birds, such as Skylarks returning to the fields each year”.

From mid-February to the end of summer, the council will reinstate temporary protective fencing around an area known as the ‘Lammas Field’, where Skylarks and Meadow Pipits have historically nested and raised their young in the meadow grass.

Photo by Mike Baker

Cllr Will Roberts, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “St Mary’s Lands is a special site that provides habitat for breeding pairs of skylarks.

"It’s unusual to be able to see skylarks in a town – they are very much at risk of extinction with dramatic population declines, so we’re doing everything we can to ensure they thrive.

“We are working with the British Trust for Ornithology to ensure we thoroughly survey the birds in their habitat, to inform more permanent plans on the site.

“We want to thank the public, in particular dog owners for their continued understanding and support while the temporary barriers are in place and also for all the positive feedback we have received about this ongoing project.”

However, the Friends of St Mary’s Lands group is continuing to raise concerns about fencing off of the area.

A spokesperson from the management committee of the Friends of St Mary’s Lands said: “Our main objection is that the fencing is counter-productive to the breeding birds because the grass grows too high in the fenced area in the crucial latter part of the breeding season.

"The birds then abandon the area and move elsewhere.

“It is of great concern that the ultimate aim of Warwick District Council is to permanently fence off this very large area, denying year-round access to the public.”

The protective measures were installed on February 17 and will be in place until the end of summer.

Although the public right of way will be kept open, all visitors and their dogs are being asked to stay out of the restricted areas and also to avoid other areas of long grass, where chicks may be hatching.