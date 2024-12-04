Council hosting holiday activities and food programme for children in Warwickshire
The programme including arts and crafts, sports, dance, performing arts and more – and every activity also comes with a meal.
Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, portfolio holder for children’s services said: “We are really pleased that we can continue with the HAF programme in Warwickshire as we know how much it benefits children and families across the county.
"We're excited to offer a fantastic line-up of activities and meals to children and young people in Warwickshire.
"By offering these free activities, nutritious meals, and tailored support, the HAF programme contributes to create a more Child Friendly Warwickshire.
"Our aim is to provide a memorable experience that combines fun, learning, and nutritious meals for all participants.
"We believe in inclusivity and ensuring that all young people have the support they need.
"We encourage all eligible parents and families to join us on the HAF Programme this winter holiday.”
The HAF scheme is open to any young person in full-time education from reception to Year 11 if their families are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.
To check eligibility for free school meals and apply go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-learning/apply-free-school-meals
Eligible families will be issued with a HAF code to access a maximum of four funded sessions over the winter holidays.
New applicants may need to request a code from the team.
Children aged four to six years (Reception to Year Two) are entitled to free school meals but benefits-eligible parents and carers of these children will need to register for free school meals to access the HAF programme and unlock further financial support for schools.
For more information go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/haf