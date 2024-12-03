Shop local on Small Business Saturday in the run up to Christmas - here are some tips for towns in Warwickshire

Residents and visitors in Warwickshire are being encouraged to shop local on Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is taking place this weekend (December 7) and aims to shine a spotlight on the many small and local businesses across the county in the lead up to Christmas.

Here’s a few of the towns listed by Warwickshire County Council that are taking part

Kenilworth

Kenilworth is holding a Christmas Market on December 7 to promote Small Business Saturday with free parking in Warwick District Council car parks, a range of stalls and free Christmas-themed games.

Rugby

In Rugby, there is a range of diverse and independent shops and services.

In celebration of Small Business Saturday, there will be a selection of pop-ups in existing town centre businesses along with some festive entertainment and a Father Christmas.

Warwick

Visitors to Warwick will also benefit from free parking in Warwick District Council car parks along with festive horse and carriage rides around the town, photos with Santa and his Sleigh, and a special Christmas fun day featuring 22 independent businesses selling a range of Christmas gifts and decorations.

There will also be festive refreshments, children’s games, a tombola, face painter and more.

Stratford

Stratford town centre is gearing up for Small Business Saturday with festive events taking place in the run up to Christmas under the stunning town lights, the independent shops are planning a special welcome for customers on December 7 including unique shopping events and experiences.

Coleshill

Taking part in Small Business Saturday, is the business community of Coleshill in North Warwickshire. This town features a high street dominated by local, independent businesses with each providing a personal touch and bespoke customer service.

Many longstanding businesses sit alongside new businesses as the offer in the town centre evolves. Each small business plays an important role in the local community.

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Christmas can be such an important time for our local businesses.

"The festive period can often generate a sizeable proportion of annual profit and can set businesses on a good footing for the coming months.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of town centres, giving an area its identity and sense of place. We should cherish them and make the most of opportunities to support them.”

Local traders can take part in the Small Business Saturday campaign and make the most of the opportunity offered by the day.

The Small Business Saturday website offers a downloadable social media guide, as well as the logo and digital banner to display online, in shop windows, or at an SBS event.

Last year's campaign in Warwickshire resulted in 11,100 views across the county council’s social media channels.

Alongside the Small Business Saturday initiative, the county council’s Christmas campaign #WarwickshireChristmas, is highlighting many of the businesses in the county’s towns and villages and encouraging customers to shop locally for their gifts this year.

To follow the campaign, visit @WarksTN on Instagram, or like Warwickshire Towns Network on Facebook or follow the hashtag #WarwickshireChristmas.