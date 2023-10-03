Council makes changes to under-fire parking permit reminders as it rolls out more aross Warwickshire

The system has previously faced complaints from some residents.

Warwickshire County Council is set to issue more parking permit reminders across the county after it says it had a 'successful' introduction of the new digital scheme - despite backlash from residents.

Following the introduction of the scheme in July when reminders went out to those who needed permits renewing up to October 31, a further 2,327 households will be contacted.

When the new system started, it came under fire from residents across the county who had found many issues with sorting their permits or having problems with penalty notices.

The council says ‘minor changes have been introduced for the second phase as the process was refined’.

It said the team ‘monitored social media, took feedback from call centre staff and made a few minor alterations to the process for the second phase’.

According to the council, these changes include:

~ Clearer instructions have been written, in response to feedback, and will be featured on postcards to be distributed ahead of permits needing to be renewed.

~ The permit website has been adapted in line with customer comments.

~ The helpline will have more staff and will be running for longer hours.

~ Enforcement officers are issuing warning notices to vehicles with newly-expired permits rather than issue a penalty charge notice.

As well as permits being dealt with virtually, the new online system will also see notifications sent digitally to residents rather than paper reminders.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, Councillor Jan Matecki, said: “I’m pleased that Warwickshire County Council has introduced this online permit system, bringing us into line with the majority of local authorities in the country.

“While feedback was almost unanimously positive, for some, the changes brought a degree of nervousness which we completely understand.

"I’m pleased that we have listened and taken on board any suggestions for improvement.

"I hope that the communications to residents around the next wave of permit renewals will allay any fears.”