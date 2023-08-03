Council responds to confusion and anger over 20mph zone in area of Leamington

Signs and road markings, which indicated a 20mph speed limit had been put in place in Gainsborough Drive, Marlborough Drive and Calder Walk in Sydenham, were quickly covered over due to “a screw up” by a Warwickshire County Council contractor recently.

This led to confusion and anger among residents, many of whom are in favour of having the speed limit in place around Sydenham Primary School and the Sydni Centre community hub.

Warwickshire county councilor Will Roberts (Green Leamington Willes) shows one of the covered up 20mph speed markings in and around Gainsborough Drive in Sydenham. Picture supplied.

Kathleen Davy contacted The Leamington Courier to say: “Well you couldn't make it up.

"First we have [a] 20mph [zone], now we don't.

"Council taxpayers have been charged to put this in place and then remove it.”

Green Party councillors who represent the area on Warwickshire County Council (WCC) delivered letters to residents to explain the mistake.

One of the covered up 20mph speed signs in and around Gainsborough Drive in Sydenham. Picture supplied.

The letter says: “Unfortunately, this situation has been a complete screw up by a [county] council contractor who installed the 20mph signs when they shouldn’t have.

"Many residents, Sydenham Primary School and the results from the informal consultation in late 2021 showed there was a call for reducing speed on the estate.

"The next step should have been a consultation so residents could voice their thoughts on the proposed 20mph zone.

"Annoyingly, an order had been raised as a potential job for a WCC contractor who went ahead and carried out the work.”

Councillor Will Roberts (Green, Leamington Willes) said: “This has created a lot of confusion in the community and understandably so.

"The fact that this has happened has really angered me especially as, apparently, it’s happened elsewhere before.”

WCC has said the mix-up was “due to factors beyond the council’s control” and that officers responded immediately to cover up the signs while an apology was issued.

An official consultation has now taken place with only three objections to the zone.