Leamington couple's 100-mile walk to support families of poorly children finishes this weekend

A Leamington couple’s 100-mile walk between two of the countries biggest children’s hospitals, to raise money for a charity which supports families like theirs whose children are very poorly, will reach its conclusion this weekend.

Lochlan Turner, who is just a toddler, was born with the complex cardiac condition Tetralogy of Fallots and had to undergo surgery twice in the first five months of his life.

His mum Amber and dad Sam have gathered a team to walk from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to Birmingham Children's Hospital to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charity (RMHC), which provides accommodation for families like theirs while their children are receiving treatment for long periods of time.

The team will reach Kenilworth tomorrow (Friday August 4) and then the finish line in Birmingham on Saturday (August 5).

Sam and Amber said: “For most parents of poorly children, the financial implications are understandably on the backburner until the parents find themselves struggling.

"When Lochlan had multiple post-surgery complications, our stay in Birmingham lasted over a month and paying for hotels for that length of time would just not have been feasible.

Lochlan Turner with his mum Amber and dad Sam. Picture supplied.

"This endurance walk is to give back to the organisation which provided housing for us.

""We are very much indebted to them and, unfortunately, we will undoubtedly need their services again in the future for Lochlan's further surgeries.”

RMHC has accommodation located directly next to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

This means that when families are not by their child’s bedside they have a home away from home and are able to rest and refuel with the peace of mind that knowing that they could rush back to the hospital in minutes if needed.

