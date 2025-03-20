Council to transfer ownership of its former HQ site in Leamington to developer
Homes England will then demolish the vacant building to make way for up to 74 new homes on the Milverton Hill site.
This is in conjunction with Homes England’s planned development of Elizabeth Park - an enlarged public space along the riverside.
Before April 1, Homes England will carry out minor vegetation clearance and pruning at the site ahead of the bird nesting season.
In 2023, Leamington MP Matt Western raised concerns about the sale of Riverside House and development project stating that “the estate should be 100 per cent council-owned to help tackle the district’s housing emergency”.
But WDC leader Ian Davison said he was delighted Homes England “is committed to building 40 per cent affordable housing on the site” and any delays to the sale “would seriously risk the whole process and be a massive waste of tax payers' money”.