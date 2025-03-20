Update on ‘dangerous’ Leamington pavement hole as council’s response is questioned

An update on repairs to a hole that suddenly appeared in a Leamington town centre pavement is expected imminently – but Warwickshire County Council’s response has been questioned.

Last month, residents were shocked to see a gaping hole appear in the walkway on Tavistock Street, Leamington Spa, with further concern raised at a local business owner’s claim that the council’s phone line stated he should call back during office hours.

Councillor Sarah Millar (Lab, Leamington Clarendon) picked up the issue at this week’s meeting for all councillors.

“It is quite a big hole," she said.

The hole in Tavistock Street was fenced off shortly after it was reported last month.

"It was quite dangerous and wasn’t very safe until a couple of hours later. Is this a routine response to an emergency helpline call and do we have a timetable for the repair of the hole?”

The county’s political lead on highways Councillor Jan Matecki (Con, Budbrooke & Bishop’s Tachbrook) said problems could be reported through the website and phone line – 01926 412515 – from 9am-5pm Monday to Thursday and up until 4.30pm on Fridays.

He added: “It also mentions at the top of the page that outside of these hours, if you feel an issue is dangerous then you should report it to the local police.

“In bold typeface, it states that if there is a risk to life you should call 999 immediately.”

On the repairs, Cllr Matecki said: “We understand that the hole in the pavement is due to a cellar roof collapse and the adjacent property owners who are responsible for the necessary repairs will be providing an update shortly after the March 20 when their property insurers have assessed the site.

“For the time being, a barrier has been installed around the hole and the site has been made safe.”

*If there is a risk to life regarding a pot hole on a road or pavement, call 999 immediately.

If you believe the issue is dangerous contact the council on 01926 412515.

The lines are open Monday to Thursday - from 9am to 5pm, and Friday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Outside of these hours, reports should be made to the police.*