Councillor and new Warwick chip shop owners team up to serve a Christmas treat to those in need

A Warwick councillor teamed up with the new owners of a chip shop in the town to help serve a Christmas treat to those in need.

On Monday (December 19), Cllr Jody Tracey and the team at Spinney Hill Fish Bar got together to help the charity Helping Hands Community Project at its evening soup kitchen.

Helping Hands, which is based in Leamington, helps those in need by offering drop in lunches and meals in the evenings which are frequently attending by 40 to 50 people, where they can get a hot meal, soup, or a listening ear.

Cllr Jody Tracey and Arun Singh Matoo, the new owner of the Spinney Hill Fish Bar in Warwick. Photo supplied

Mr Arun Singh and Mrs Sanj Matoo, who recently bought the chip shop said: “We’ve been aware of the excellent work carried out by the Helping Hands organisation for some time having also helped them previously so when Cllr Tracey asked us to support them again, we were only too pleased.

“We cooked the fish and chips, and Cllr Tracey was in charge of delivery and Elf and Safety.”

Lianne Kirkman at Helping Hands Community Project said: “At this time of year the kindness of all residents in Warwick District and beyond always astounds us and the fact that this is a team effort from Cllr Tracey, the staff and even customers of the Spinney Hill Chippy is really special when it is so cold outside.

“The visitors and volunteers couldn’t help but smile when one of Santa’s elves delivered supper for us.

Alison from Helping Hands and Cllr Jody Tracey. Photo supplied

“Thank you to Cllr Tracey for arranging this and entering in to the spirt of the season.”

Cllr Tracey added: “This is the second year that the Spinney Hill Chippy, their staff, customers and I have supported Helping Hands after an enforced break last year.

"It is a wonderful Community Project staffed by volunteers that do a great job offering a hand up, not just a handout and to be able to team up again the year is superb.

“They do a great fish and chips at the Spinney Hill Chippy and certainly everyone at the drop in seemed to agree again this year.”

The Spinney Hill Fish Bar in Warwick. Photo supplied

