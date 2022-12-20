Warwick-based charities that help people across the Warwick district get much-needed donations

Two Warwick-based charities that help people across the Warwick district have received much-needed donations.

Property developer Taylor Wimpey Midlands donated around 280 items including food, hygiene and cleaning products to the Warwick District Foodbank, which will help to provide food and supplies to people in crisis in the Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth areas.

Supported by The Trussell Trust’s UK-wide foodbank network, Warwick District Foodbank works to combat poverty and hunger by providing emergency food and offering vital support for local families and people in crisis.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands donated food and essential items to Warwick District Foodbank. Photo supplied

The average number of food parcels provided by Warwick District Foodbank is currently 170 per week, which is an increase of around 15 per cent from last year.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands also ran a Christmas fundraiser in support of Warwick-based charity, Evelyn’s gift.

The team were tasked with collecting 200 sweets and chocolates to be included in festive hampers for young and vulnerable people in the local community, who face spending Christmas alone.

The Midlands team were supported by Warwickshire Search and Rescue Service, who helped to deliver the items to the charity.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands donated festive gifts to Evelyn’s Gift, with the help of Warwickshire Search and Rescue. Photo supplied

Evelyn’s Gift was formed in 2014 to do something positive in memory of Evelyn Mary Smith, who died suddenly in September 2013, aged seven.

The aims of the charity are to provide little acts of kindness to people in need and to train as many people as possible in CPR and life-support skills.

Miriam Bowen, warehouse coordinator at Warwick District Foodbank, said: “With the cost of living on the rise and the increase in energy prices, we have seen an increased demand for the services that we offer at the foodbank.

"We look after 170 people per week on average, who are most in need of everyday essential items, so Taylor Wimpey’s generous donation in the run up to Christmas has been hugely impactful.”

Ben Walker, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “We’re always happy to help out the communities in which we build in any way we can, and both Warwick District Foodbank and Evelyn’s Gift provide invaluable support for the local community.

