Young girl from Warwick helps get her special Christmas light back in town

A new light was installed in the same place

Flo and her Mum were invited on to the stage at the Warwick Victorian Evening to switch the lights on with the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Parminder Singh Birdi, and Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Lewis Williams. Photo supplied

A young girl from Warwick has helped get her much-loved Christmas light reinstalled in the town after noticing it was missing.

Last year, Flo and her mum drove through the town on their way home admiring the lights.

The new Santa light. Photo supplied

At the junction of The Butts and Smith Street where the Eastgate stands, a little Santa light caught Flo’s eye.

Every evening she’d point it out to her mum, one among many that became her own special light.

This year as they admired the lights being put up ahead of the Victorian Evening switch on, Flo noticed that the little Santa was no longer there.

Searching the other lights in the town, they soon realised that Santa was missing.

Flo’s mother Emma wrote to the council to enquire about the small Santa light, and with some digging the team were able to install a new little Santa light in the same place.

Touched by her story and seeing how magical the Christmas lights were to her, the council invited Flo and her mum on to the stage at the Warwick Victorian Evening to switch the lights on with the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, and Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Lewis Williams.

Cllr Liam Bartlett, portfolio holder for arts and economy, said: “The Christmas lights are an important part of supporting our town centres during the busy Christmas period, but Flo’s story just proves how magical and captivating they are for young children.