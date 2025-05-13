Councillors due to make a decision on plans to turn former car dealership in Warwick into two new shops

Plans that would see a former car dealership in Warwick turned into new shop units are due to go before councillors this month.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The change of use application, which was submitted in October 2023, seeks to turn the former Kia garage in Stratford Road into two separate units.

In the planning documents, it said one unit would become a ‘top-up’ convenience shop and the other would be occupied by a small business such as a hairdressers or funeral directors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kia showroom in Stratford Road in Warwick when it was still operating. Photo supplied

Part of the plans include having 17 parking spaces with one disabled space, one parent and child space and two electric vehicle charging spaces (one for visitors and one for staff).

The plans were initially due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee meeting on April 15 but were withdrawn from the agenda.

The reason given for this stated that “further consultations and clarification were required”.

Prior to this, planning officers had recommended the plans for refusal due to concerns about parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the plans are due to go before the planning committee on May 20 and planning officers have made the same recommendation.

In the reason it said: “The proposal would provide insufficient parking which fails to comply with the council's adopted parking standards and would result in harm to amenity through parking stress.

"Therefore, it is recommended that planning permission is refused.”

According to the planning documents, the site has been empty since April 2023 and a replacement Kia dealership subsequently opened at a new location on Heathcote Lane in Leamington in May 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May 2023, the 9,200 sq ft site, which includes two showrooms, a workshop and a tyre fitting bay, was put on the market for £1.1million with estate agents Bromwich Hardy.

There around 20 objections to the plans – including one from Warwick Town Council due to concerns of the safety of pedestrians with vehicles coming in and out of the site.

Some residents have also submitted objections raising more concerns about access safety, parking, opening hours and what the second unit would end up being.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/23/1433.