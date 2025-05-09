Couple brought wedding to bride's grandmother's Warwickshire care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple held their wedding at a Warwickshire care home so that the bride’s beloved grandmother would not miss the occasion.

Hilda Watts’ Granddaughter Rachel Scott and her now husband Steven Smyth would not let the pensioner, who has mobility issues, not be involved in their special day.

Rachel has always been very close to Hilda and she was one of the first names on the couple’s list of invites.

To save a logisitcial nightmare and difficulty of trying to get her grandmother to a wedding ceremony where Rachel lives in Oxfordshire, the bride to be had the idea to instead bring the event to Cherry Trees in Alcester, Warwickshire, where Hilda is a resident.

Hilda Watts pictured with others in the wedding party at the wedding of her granddaughter Rachel, which took place at Cherry Trees care home in Alcester, Warwickshire. Picture supplied.

The wedding was attended by Hilda's three daughters Susan, Patricia, who is Rachel’s mother, and Sheila.

Also present were the bride’s brother John and a couple of close friends.

Rachel had saved and dried some flower petals from her grandmother’s garden and these, along with the petals from bouquets given to her as gifts from Steven over time, were used for confetti for the wedding.

For the event Hilda wore a ‘grandmother of the bride’ outfit with red lipstick and a beautiful bow in her hair and after photographs were taken the wedding party enjoyed tea and cakes in the Cupcake Room at Cherry Trees.

Hilda enjoyed chatting with all the guests and admiring the outfits throughout the event.

Carly Marshall, the care home’s activities lead, said: “It was a magical day and lovely that the family could make so many memories and include Hilda in such a special occasion.

"The event was filled with love, laughter, and a sense of togetherness, proving that family bonds remain strong, no matter the circumstances.

"It was a beautiful reminder of how inclusive and meaningful celebrations can be when we go the extra mile to involve everyone we love.

"By the family bringing Rachel and Steven’s wedding celebration into Cherry Trees it made such a positive impact.

“It was a heart-warming idea for Hilda.

"Bringing the wedding celebration to Hilda at Cherry Trees underscores the importance of inclusion and family connection, especially for the elderly or mobility-challenged family members.

"It demonstrates that their presence and participation are valued, reinforcing their sense of belonging and significance within the family unit.

"The impact on Hilda has been huge - she is very excited to tell staff about the special day and the joy this celebration has given to her is something you can’t buy.

"Seeing her family come together to include her in such a meaningful way has boosted her emotional well-being, creating cherished memories for her and reaffirming her importance in their lives.

“This act of love and dedication will leave a lasting positive impression, not only on Hilda but also on our home community here at Cherry Trees.

“It serves as a powerful reminder of the strength of family bonds and the importance of creating inclusive, heart-warming experiences for everyone, regardless of their physical limitations.”

