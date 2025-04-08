Craft fair and workshops taking place in Warwick this weekend
The Visitor Information Centre, which is inside the Court House in Jury Street, will be hosting the events on Saturday (April 12) from 10am to 4.30pm.
The craft fair will feature several stalls selling various handmade items by local artists and crafters.
There also will be a ‘paint your own pottery’ workshops run by Crazy Kiln, which are suitable for children and adults.
Pottery prices will start at £12 and tickets to the workshop cost £10 and includes £5 off the chosen item of pottery.
Places must be booked in advance at: https://www.crazykiln.co.uk/upcoming-events?
A spokesperson from the team at the Visitor Information Centre said: “We are really looking forward to the next craft fair and you will also be able to see the work by local artists which is permanently on display inside the centre.”