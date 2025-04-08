Craft fair and workshops taking place in Warwick this weekend

By Kirstie Smith
Published 8th Apr 2025, 11:40 BST
The Court House in Warwick, which is home to the Visitor Information Centre. Photo suppliedThe Court House in Warwick, which is home to the Visitor Information Centre. Photo supplied
The Court House in Warwick, which is home to the Visitor Information Centre. Photo supplied
A craft fair and workshops are set to take place in Warwick town centre this weekend.

The Visitor Information Centre, which is inside the Court House in Jury Street, will be hosting the events on Saturday (April 12) from 10am to 4.30pm.

Read More
Warwick residents and visitors invited to take part in Easter trail

The craft fair will feature several stalls selling various handmade items by local artists and crafters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There also will be a ‘paint your own pottery’ workshops run by Crazy Kiln, which are suitable for children and adults.

Pottery prices will start at £12 and tickets to the workshop cost £10 and includes £5 off the chosen item of pottery.

Places must be booked in advance at: https://www.crazykiln.co.uk/upcoming-events?

A spokesperson from the team at the Visitor Information Centre said: “We are really looking forward to the next craft fair and you will also be able to see the work by local artists which is permanently on display inside the centre.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice