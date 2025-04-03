Warwick residents and visitors invited to take part in Easter trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents and visitors in Warwick are being invited to take part in an Easter trail around the town.

The trail has been organised by the team at the Visitor Information Centre, which is based inside the Court House in Jury Street.

People can take part from April 5 to April 27 by picking up trail map from the Visitor Information Centre, which is open seven days a week.

Liz Healey, manager of the Visitor Information Centre with the trail maps. Photo supplied

Participants can then follow the trail around Warwick town centre to find the various Easter eggs hidden in shop windows.

Then those taking part can draw the patterns in the blank eggs on the map and collect all the letters to reveal the secret phrase.

Participants will also be able to draw in the patterns at the Visitor Information Centre, where colouring pencils will be provided.

Once completed, participants need to head back to the Visitor Information Centre to collect a prize and have their trail map stamped with a historical press.

Liz Healey, manager of the Visitor Information Centre said: “We are looking forward to very a busy time over Easter and are aware that some schools break up earlier than others so want to include everybody.

"This is a lovely activity for all the family to do together.

"We are also inviting people to colour in bunting which will go on display at the Visitor Information Centre for VE Day.

"Pop along and see us to find out what is on over the Easter break and chat to the knowledgeable team.”