Warwick Lions' annual Easter raffle returns to pubs across the area to help those in need

The Warwick Lions Club launched its annual charity raffle this week which aims to raise money to help members of community who are in need.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club, which covers both the Warwick and Leamington areas, has been holding an Easter raffle hosted by pubs in the area for more than 20 years – with each venue drawing a winner over the Easter weekend.

This year, 10 selected pubs will be hosting the raffle.

The Warwick Lions Club launched its annual charity raffle this week which aims to raise money to help members of community who are in need. Photo shows: Michelle Ramsay and Anais receiving their hamper at the Windmill Inn in Leamington. Photo supplied

Entry costs £2 and the prize at each venue is a hamper filled with Easter goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwick Lions is a charity and a member of a world wide association of service clubs and has been serving the area for more than 60 years.

Members work closely with other local charities and raise money for their various projects by organising fundraising events such as the Warwick Town Bonfire and Fireworks and the Christmas Carol Concert at Warwick Castle.

All of their members are volunteers so money raised a events go directly to good causes.

The club is neither political or religious and is open to both men and women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the club said: “Becoming a Lion is a good way of making new friends while having fun and actively helping the local community.

"The club is always looking for new members so if you think that you may be interested in joining or volunteering at one of our fundraising events please call us on 0345 833 5931 or contact us us via our Facebook page @WarwickLionsClub”