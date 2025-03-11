A game of cat and mouse: two stunning new murals at Kenilworth playground

Two stunning new murals have been painted on a wall at a Kenilworth playground.

Warwick District Council’s Green Spaces team has been installing new play equipment, including climbing frames, swings and sensory boards at the pocket park in Glendale Avenue.

As part of the project, Brink Contemporary Arts were commissioned to design and produce two murals utilising the bricked up arches. The result is a stunning cat, that seems to be sneakily hiding in a tunnel waiting to pounce on a mouse, which appears to be nonchalantly standing out in the open.

Curator and designer at Brink, Tim Robottom said: "Growing up in Kenilworth, we knew all of the parks and fields where we could explore, play and climb trees.

"I didn't watch much television, but I always loved the cartoons like Tom & Jerry and Scooby Doo.

"I preferred to be outside playing hide and seek with friends, netting sticklebacks in the brook or collecting conkers.

"I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to create something inspired by these elements of my childhood, in a park that I used to frequent. I am also grateful for the chance to expand on our public art in Kenilworth.

"With more projects in the pipeline our intention is to create a map, so residents and visitors can discover these hidden gems for themselves."

Simon Richardson, WDC’s green space development officer, added: "Many thanks to Brink for the work at Glendale Ave.

“It adds another dimension and talking point.

“Hopefully it will attract more people to use the green space.”

To find out more about Brink visit the Facebook page, @brinkstreetart Instagram page or www.merciamurals.org website.