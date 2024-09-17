Craft fair showcasing local artists returning to Warwick this weekend
There will be eight crafters setting up at the Visitor Information in Jury Street on Saturday (September 21).
It will run from 10am to 4pm and there will be a range of items on sale including; candles, upcycled jewellery, paper flowers, home decor, cards, reclaimed sari fabrics, crafts from dried flowers and more.
Liz Healey from the Visitor Information Centre said: “We are passionate about supporting local crafters and artists and this is a free event.
"It is also an ideal opportunity to look at the work by local artists which we have on a rotating display.
"There are a few Warwick Book of Offers still available to pick up too, there are some great offers including half price entry to the magnificent Lord Leycester Hospital.
"Please note that the vouchers will expire at the end of October.”
For more information on the artist hub and craft fairs email: [email protected] or [email protected]