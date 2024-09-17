Leamington heritage is celebrated at town history group's annual event
The event included 25 history and art displays provided by different groups including the Leamington Spa Photographic Society, the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, The Royal Fusiliers, Trinity Catholic School, Radford Semele Local History, Leamington Tennis Club, Leamington Studio Artists, The Polish Community Centre, Leamington Police and many more.
The Switched on Leamington team were kept very busy throughout the day recording and preserving stories and memories from members of the public who remembered the town’s popular Lights of Leamington event in Jephson Gardens in the 1950s.
A climb/tour of the church tower was also available to visitors during the event.
Leamington History Group has already booked All Saints’ Church for next year with the event taking place on Saturday September 13.
For more information visit https://leamingtonhistory.co.uk/