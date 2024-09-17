Leamington heritage is celebrated at town history group's annual event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leamington History Group has hailed the success of its Annual Local Heritage Day, which took place at All Saints’ Parish church in the town last Saturday (September 14).

The event included 25 history and art displays provided by different groups including the Leamington Spa Photographic Society, the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, The Royal Fusiliers, Trinity Catholic School, Radford Semele Local History, Leamington Tennis Club, Leamington Studio Artists, The Polish Community Centre, Leamington Police and many more.

The Switched on Leamington team were kept very busy throughout the day recording and preserving stories and memories from members of the public who remembered the town’s popular Lights of Leamington event in Jephson Gardens in the 1950s.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, Iman Shazad Ahmed (Deputy Mayor of Leamington), Cllr Ruggy Singh and Chairman of Warwick District Council Cllr Rob Margrave take the tower tour at Leamington History Group's Annual Heritage Day event at All Saints' Parish church in Leamington. Picture supplied.

A climb/tour of the church tower was also available to visitors during the event.

Leamington History Group has already booked All Saints’ Church for next year with the event taking place on Saturday September 13.

For more information visit https://leamingtonhistory.co.uk/