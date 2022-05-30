Creative young Rugbeian wins competition to design book cover

Winner Ruby Pickering with branch manager Sarah Cave.

Ruby Pickering, a pupil at Henry Hinde Junior School, won a collection of classic children’s books and a notebook with her design on the front, in the national competition organised by Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care for World Book Day.

Youngsters were invited to submit entries on a tropical parrots theme, with all entry proceeds from the £1 suggested donation going to Alzheimer’s Society.

Sarah Cave, manager at Scrivens on Regent Street, said: “Alzheimer’s Society is our chosen charity and this was a fun way to engage children and raise awareness of its work.

"Ruby’s colourful picture was a worthy winner.”

Mother Emma Pickering, said: “Ruby’s grandparents were in the branch when they saw the competition and thought Ruby and her sisters would like to enter it.

"Ruby loves drawing and loves reading. She was delighted to win.”