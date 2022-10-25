As part of its ongoing sponsorship, Estate agent Esther Broomhall & Partners, provided a new cricket kit for Rowington Cricket Club, including the team, the kids camp and all of the coaches.

They also provided new signage for the ground, and also attended the end of season dinner to help present the trophies and draw the raffle.

Steve Turrell, chairman, at Rowington Cricket Club, said: “We have had a great season and it’s been amazing to have EB&P on board, sponsoring the cricket club and supporting our players.

"Cricket is a great team sport for any age, inclusive and sociable so a great place to get to know your neighbours and be part of the community.