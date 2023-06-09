Crime writers to showcase their novels at Leamington Library next week

Penny Batchelor and Adam Wood are holding the event, which is free to attend on Tuesday, as part of National Crime Reading Month

Two crime authors will showcase their thrilling novels at a free event taking place at Leamington Library next week.

Penny Batchelor, from Kenilworth, and Adam Wood will hold the event, which is free to attend on Tuesday from 7pm, as part of National Crime Reading Month.

Penny is the author of two psychological thrillers, My Perfect Sister and Her New Best Friend, published by Embla Books.

Penny Batchelor. Picture supplied.

She is currently writing two more thrillers for Embla and co-founded the Authors with Disabilities and Chronic Illnesses prize with publisher Clare Christian.

She is a member of the Crime Writers' Association and its West Midlands Ambassador for National Crime Reading Month.

Penny said: “The month aims to celebrate and showcase all aspects of crime writing, from cosy crime and police procedurals, to psychological thrillers and true crime.

"I got in touch with Warwickshire Libraries who were very supportive in organising this event.

Adam Wood. Picture supplied.

" I'll be talking about why crime is such a popular genre, why people like to read it, how I came to be published and will give insights into what it's like to be a crime writer.

"I'll also do a short reading from one of my books.”

Adam Wood writes true crime.

In his talk, he will be advising on how people can use their library to research historical crime events.

Adam said: “Since being told as a child that my great-grandfather had seen the body of one of the victims of ‘Jack the Ripper’, I’ve had a deep interest in historic true crime.

"Not the gruesome details of a murder itself, but the impact on the community in which the incident occurred, and the social context of how and why a crime was committed.

"Since moving to Warwickshire I’ve researched local true crime from the past, and have published three books on dark deeds in Victorian Coventry as well as leading a walking tour.

"I am about to launch a similar walking tour in Leamington Spa, and currently working on a pocket guidebook for a similar walking tour in Kenilworth."