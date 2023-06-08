Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club is holding events and activities throughout the year to mark the ‘Platinum Jubilee’ of moving to its site in Crackley Lane.
To celebrate the opening of its clubhouse at the site in May 1963, members are researching the club’s history which will be pout into a book to be completed later this year.
The club will have a stall The Lions Grand Show in Abbey Fields on Saturday (June 10).
The stall will include a tombola to raise money for the Warwickshire Air Ambulance, a ‘coaches corner’ where players will give tips and techniques on how to help others to improve their game and a chance to enter the club’s Diamond Jubilee Free Prize Draw for which the grand prize is a 12-month membership.
To enter visit https://shorturl.at/fjrO3
The draw will take place at the club’s Diamond Jubilee Party on Saturday September 30.
The club was originally called Kenilworth Lawn Tennis and Badminton Club when it was founded in 1901 and based in Queens Road.
At that time Kenilworth had a population of around 4,500 people.
Club President Jared Jones said: !”Our thriving club continues to evolve.
“The construction of two Padel courts perfectly compliments the range of sports we offer.”
For more information about Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club visit https://www.ktscc.co.uk/