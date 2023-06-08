The Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club is holding events and activities throughout the year to mark the 60th year since it moved to the site and opened the clubhouse there in May 1963.

Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club is holding events and activities throughout the year to mark the ‘Platinum Jubilee’ of moving to its site in Crackley Lane.

To celebrate the opening of its clubhouse at the site in May 1963, members are researching the club’s history which will be pout into a book to be completed later this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club will have a stall The Lions Grand Show in Abbey Fields on Saturday (June 10).

Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club in Crackley Lane. Picture supplied.

The stall will include a tombola to raise money for the Warwickshire Air Ambulance, a ‘coaches corner’ where players will give tips and techniques on how to help others to improve their game and a chance to enter the club’s Diamond Jubilee Free Prize Draw for which the grand prize is a 12-month membership.

To enter visit https://shorturl.at/fjrO3

The draw will take place at the club’s Diamond Jubilee Party on Saturday September 30.

Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club in Crackley Lane. Picture supplied.

The club was originally called Kenilworth Lawn Tennis and Badminton Club when it was founded in 1901 and based in Queens Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At that time Kenilworth had a population of around 4,500 people.

Club President Jared Jones said: !”Our thriving club continues to evolve.

“The construction of two Padel courts perfectly compliments the range of sports we offer.”