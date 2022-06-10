Crowds set to flock to Warwick's Pub in the Park this weekend - featuring McFly, Natalie Imbruglia, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, TV chef James Martin and more

Crowds are set to descend on Warwick this weekend for Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park Festival.

TV chef James Martin will be hosting the three-day festival, which is taking place in St Nicholas Park starting this evening (Friday June 10).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pub in the Park is returning to Warwick this weekend. Photo by PITP

The event, which is returning to the town for its third year, will feature live music performances, chef demonstrations, food stalls, book signings, an artisan market and a shopping village.

Michelin-starred restaurant The Cross at Kenilworth and Warwick’s Rose and Crown will be joining the line-up of pubs and chefs showcasing their food at the festival.

Ahead of the festival we have put together a timetable for all the acts and demonstrations as well as a list of the pubs appearing over the weekend.

Pub in the Park is returning to Warwick this weekend. Photo by PITP

There is no designated parking for the event but for information about car parks in Warwick go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/info/20547/warwick_car_parks

Tickets are still available for the sessions.

For more information, menus or to buy tickets go to: https://www.pubintheparkuk.com/warwick

Here’s the timetable for the festival

Friday

Music timetable for main stage:

~ The James Martin Band: 6.30pm – 6.45pm

~ Natalie Imbruglia: 7.15pm – 8pm

~ Bjorn Again 8.30pm – 9.15pm

~ Gok Wan (DJ set): 9.30pm – 10.30pm

Chef Demonstrations:

~ Nitisha Patel: 6.30pm – 6.50pm

~ Andy Clarke cocktail masterclass: 7.30pm – 7.50pm

~ James Martin: 8.30pm – 8.50pm

The Firepit Stage:

~ Warwick’s Dough and Brew pizza masterclass: 6.55pm – 7.25pm

~ Sam and Shauna: 7.55pm – 8.25pm

~ Mitch -head chef at Leamington’s Smowkhaus: 9pm – 9.30pm

Book signings:

~ Nitisha Patel: 6.55pm – 7.15pm

~ Andy Clarke: 7.50pm – 8pm.

~ Sam and Shauna: 8.30pm – 8.50pm

~ James Martin: 8.55pm – 9.15pm

Saturday daytime

Music timetable for mainstage:

~ Bastie: 1pm – 1.30pm

~ Bob Marley Revival: 2.10pm – 2.55pm

~ Lightning Seeds: 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Chef Demonstrations:

~ Mike Bullard: 12pm – 12.20pm

~ Atul Kochhar: 12.55pm- 1.15pm

~ Paul Foster: 1.55pm – 2.15pm

~ James Martin: 2.30pm – 3pm

The Firepit Stage:

~ Stu Deeley: 12.25pm – 12.50pm

~ Sam and Shauna: 1.20pm – 1.50pm

~ Thom Bateman: 3pm – 3.30pm

Book signings:

~ Atul Kochhar: 1.20pm- 1.40pm

~ Paul Foster: 2.20pm – 2.40pm

~ James Martin: 3.05pm – 3.25pm

~ Sam and Shauna: 3.35pm – 3.50pm

Saturday evening

Music timetable for mainstage:

~ Naked Ra: 6.45pm – 7.15pm

~ Judge Jules: 7.30pm – 8.30pm

~ McFly: 9.15pm – 10.30pm

Chef Demonstrations:

~ Stephen Terry: 6.20pm – 6.40pm

~ James Martin: 7.20pm – 7.40pm

~ Atul Kochhar: 8.30pm – 8.50pm

The Firepit Stage:

~ Thom Bateman: 6.45pm – 7.15pm

~ Sam and Shauna: 7.50pm – 8.20pm

~ Warwick’s Dough and Brew pizza masterclass: 8.55pm – 9.25pm

Book signings:

~ James Martin: 7.45pm – 8.05pm

~ Sam and Shauna: 8.20pm – 8.40pm

~ Atul Kochhar: 8.55pm – 9.15pm

Sunday

Music timetable for main stage:

~ Dolly Mavies: 2.30pm – 3pm

~ The Bohemians: 3.30pm – 4.15pm

~ Huey Morgan (DJ set): 4.30pm – 5.30pm

~ Sophie Ellis-Bextor: 6pm – 7pm

Chef Demonstrations:

~ The Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards final for Casual Dining Chef: 2pm – 3.05pm

~ Dominique Woolf: 3.45pm – 4.05pm

~ Candice Brown: 5.35pm – 5.55pm

The Firepit Stage:

~ Dan Cooper (Weber grillmaster): 1.30pm – 2pm

~ Mike Bullard: 3.15pm – 3.45pm

~ Sam and Shauna: 4.10pm – 4.40pm

~ Warwick’s Dough and Brew pizza masterclass: 5pm – 5.30pm

Book signings:

~ Cyrus Todiwala: 3.15pm – 3.35pm

~ Dominique Wolfe: 4.10pm – 4.30pm

~ Sam and Shauna: 4.45pm – 5.05pm

~ Candice Brown: 6pm – 6.20pm

Pubs/restaurants attending the festival:

~ The Cross at Kenilworth

~ The Rose and Crown from Warwick

~ The Hand and Flowers

~ The Star Inn

~ The Cadogan Arms

~ The Butcher’s Social

~ The Hardwick

~ Café Spice Namasté