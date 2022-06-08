TV chef James Martin says he is looking forward to Warwick's Pub in the Park festival this weekend

TV chef James Martin has said he is looking forward to the Pub in the Park festival in Warwick this weekend.

The chef will be hosting Tom Kerridge’s festival, which is taking place in St Nicholas Park on from June 10 to 12.

He will be host during Friday and Saturday and Bake Off winner Candice Brown is set to host the Sunday.

ITV chef James Martin in the VIP tent at another Pub in the Park event. Photo by Will Stanley

Speaking about the festival, James said: “The best thing about Pub in the Park is you have chefs from everywhere and pubs from all over the place.

“There is lots to see and do for everyone – it’s not just music – there will be all sorts of demos throughout the day as well as food stalls with great food from everywhere.

“You don’t have to travel to everyone’s restaurants to taste the food – you can get one dish from one stall and get another from someone else.”

ITV chef James Martin will be hosting the Pub in the Park Festival in Warwick this weekend. Photo by Will Stanley

As well as hosting the event, the TV chef will also be taking to the stage – in more ways than one.

"It will be a great two days, not just as a host or for doing the demos – my band the James Martin Band – will be opening up for Natalie Imbruglia on Friday evening at around 6pm.”

The TV chef is also looking forward to visiting Warwickshire again. He said: "I have been to Stratford before and I used to live in Birmingham on and off for six years for the Beeb (BBC) during my early career.

"I have come past Warwick a few times so I am looking forward to going back and spending time there which will be nice.

"I hope to see everyone there and fingers crossed the weather is going to be good.

"We have a fab selection of chefs to see, dishes to taste and music to listen to. The great thing about it is you can pop in and see what you want to see and taste whatever you want.”

The headline music acts for the festival include: Natalie Imbruglia on Friday evening, McFly on Saturday evening and Sophie Ellis-Bextor on Sunday.